MOULTON — Lawrence County cross-country coach Stanley Johnson received a massive honor this past week when he was named the national girls cross-country coach of the year.
The award was given out by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Johnson said he found out this past week when he received a letter in the mail.
“When I stopped by the mailbox and read the letter, my eyes filled with tears,” Johnson said. “I immediately thought of the village. I’m so thankful for the village, the hundreds of people that have helped me along the way and helped transform me into a better person.”
Johnson has been coach of the Red Devils for 31 years, but his 2021 girl’s team was his best ever. The Red Devils won eight races en route to winning their second straight 5A state championship. Along the way they set the record for fastest time for a girl’s team in Lawrence County history.
“From the day in August 1991 when Dwayne Key asked me to be the coach, the hundreds in the village have grown to thousands,” said Johnson. “The hundreds of runners that have bought into our program, the parents that never gave up on me through the years. They all went the extra mile to help set the standard for Lawrence County cross-country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.