VINEMONT — It was a two for one day Tuesday as both the baseball and softball teams from Lawrence County traveled to West Point.
The game served as a crucial area matchup for both teams, but neither came out with a win.
Lawrence County’s softball team dropped their game to the Warriors 8-4, while the baseball team lost 10-4.
In the softball game, the Red Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Rylie Terry, However, the Warriors responded with seven straight runs as Lawrence County’s normally strong pitching struggled.
“It was an off night for us in the circle for sure. They made us work,” said Lawrence County head coach Courtney Lovelady. “This is a crucial time for us because we’re at the point in our season where they have to want it. But I’m their biggest supporter, and I have faith they’ll get things right.”
The Red Devils fought back to cut the lead to 7-4 thanks to a three-RBI inside-the-park home run by Sadie Thompson.
“We were down 7-1 and came back and cut it in half. I was very proud of that,” Lovelady said. “I wish we could have kept that up, but that was everything I was asking for.”
In the baseball game, the Red Devils fell behind early, trailing 8-0 after the first two innings.
“We just didn’t execute,” said Lawrence County head coach Ryan Bowerman. “We didn’t swing it well, we struggled on the mound and the biggest thing was we just put too much pressure on ourselves.”
Next, Lawrence County hosts the Warriors on Thursday for a doubleheader. The Red Devils will need to win both games to ensure a playoff spot.
“Tonight, it just wasn’t our night, but that’s baseball. It’s a funny game,” Bowerman said. “The great thing is we have a chance to come back on Thursday and still accomplish everything we set out to accomplish.”
