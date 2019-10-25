Lawrence County falls 24-8, misses playoffs

DORA — It seems only fitting that the weather was a bad as it was Friday night, as it perfectly reflected the Red Devils’ emotions on the evening.
Lawrence County fell to Corner 24-8 in a game that was drenched with rain from the start. With the loss, the Red Devils will miss out on the playoffs.
In a season filled with close losses and a lot of frustration, this game was no different. Mistakes killed the Devils, who went into the red zone five times but came away with just a single touchdown.
“It was bad coaching on my part,” said head coach Rich Dutton. “We worked hard to prepare for this type of game, and I’ve got to do a better job of finding creative ways to get into the end zone.”
Lawrence County had some big plays in the first quarter to get into Corner territory, but kept getting bogged down once it got there.
The defense kept the Corner offense at bay, but the Yellow Jackets took advantage of miscues.
Corner picked off a pass in Red Devils territory to set up its first touchdown. Two more interceptions and a safety later, the Yellow Jackets had built a 24-0 lead by the fourth quarter.
Ty Hutto scored the Devils' lone touchdown and connected with Garrett Lee on the 2-point conversion.
Lawrence County had a chance to make things interesting late but missed on a chance to cut the score to a single possession.
The Red Devils will end their season next week on the road at Rogers.
The Devils suffered their fourth straight loss Friday. Those losses included losing by a touchdown to Russellville, a point to Hamilton and being within a point in the fourth quarter to No.1 Jasper.
Still, the message after the game was positive.
“These seniors are awesome, and I’m looking forward to representing them on the recruiting trail like they’ve represented me on the field,” Dutton said. “We’ve had a tough schedule, and they approached every game with a fighter’s mentality, and I appreciate that so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.