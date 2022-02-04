MOULTON — A potential game-tying shot at the buzzer just missed Friday night, and the Lawrence County girls fell, 40-37, to Brooks.
Lawrence County held complete control in the first half, building a 28-18 lead by the break, but momentum shifted in the third period, as Brooks outscored the Red Devils 15-2.
“We just ran out of gas, which doesn’t happen often to us,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “We ran out of gas and our intensity just went down. I’m not sure what the case was because that’s hard to do on senior night.”
Lawrence County trailed by five after the third quarter, but managed a comeback, tying the game at 36-36 midway through the fourth. Junior center Skye Letson came off the bench to spark the comeback with her offensive and defensive rebounding.
“Skye is a big piece. We need her to be successful,” Orr said. “We don’t have many bigs. People tell us all the time we don’t really look like a basketball team. Skye stepping up and finding her next level is huge for our success.”
But after tying the game, Lawrence County's shooting went cold. The Red Devils scored just one free throw in the final minutes, and two late 3-point attempts fell short.
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 14 points, while Erin McDaniel led Brooks with 12.
Orr hopes the loss will serve as a wake-up call ahead of the area tournament.
“I know the kind of girls I have. They’re resilient,” Orr said. “They don’t back away from a challenge, and I plan on challenging them. We’ll see how they respond on Monday.”
Lawrence County hosts Russellville in the first round of the area tournament Monday at 6 p.m. The winner faces West Point on Thursday at West Point.
Brooks boys 63, Lawrence County 30: Brooks went on a 19-2 run starting late in the first period and into the second to pull away Friday night.
Trace Richard led Lawrence County with eight points, while Alandis Johnson had six. Kyler Murks led Brooks with 21 points.
Lawrence County hosts the winner of Russellville vs. West Point next Friday in the final of the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament.
