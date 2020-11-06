BIRMINGHAM — Brody Sparks tossed three touchdown passes, but Lawrence County couldn't overcome four second-quarter turnovers in a 56-20 loss to Ramsay in the Class 5A playoffs.
The Red Devils' season ends at 5-6.
Sparks connected with Micah Owens on a 69-yard touchdown pass and added two more to Garrett Lee in the fourth quarter.
Ramsay advances to play Fairview next Friday.
