HUNTSVILLE — It was a rough night for the Lawrence County Red Devils as they endured a second consecutive tough loss, this time 36-29 to the Westminster Christian.
The Wildcats came back and scored a touchdown with 4 seconds left to go on to win 36-29.
“It was another game that came down to the wire, and unfortunately we came out on the losing end,” said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. “I’m really proud of the kids and the heart they played with."
Lawrence County (2-3) trailed 21-14 at half but came back to lead 29-21 before the Wildcats rallied.
Red Devils quarterback Brody Sparks had another big night, passing for four touchdowns, three of which went to Garrett Lee. The other passing score went to Kaden Edwards. Gage Dutton finished the night with 200 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Next week Lawrence County will host East Limestone in a key region game.
“I’ve got to coach better and do a better job of putting these guys in the right spot to win,” Dutton said. “We know we have a big game next week, so we have to make sure we’re ready for that.”
