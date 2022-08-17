--
Lay of the land
Lawrence County will be in Class 5A, Region 8 with Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Russellville and West Point.
Head coach
Lawrence County enters its second season under Trent Walker. The Red Devils went 0-10 in 2021.
Last season
Lawrence County (0-10, 0-6) finished seventh in Class 5A, Region 8.
Last three seasons
The Red Devils have gone 9-22 under two head coaches: Walker (0-10) and Rich Dutton (9-12).
Words to grow on
After a rough first year as a head coach, Walker believes the future is bright.
"I learned a lot last year and we've already made changes in the program," Walker said. "This offseason has been great. The energy has been good and the kids have really bought in."
Quarterback
Sophomore Parker Frost returns after throwing for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman.
"I had someone tell me we have a lot of players coming back and I said yeah my freshman quarterback is a sophomore now," Walker said. "But it is good for him to have that full year of experience under his belt. We look for him to continue to grow."
Offense
The Red Devils will have to replace eight starters on offense, including running back Austin Williams, who rushed for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.
Braylon Dame returns at receiver, while Cooper Wilkerson and Eli Long return on the offensive line, although Long will start the year on the injured list.
To fill the holes, Lawrence County will look to Kaiden Wear (WR), Brody Bean (WR), Zander Billings (H-back), Wyatt Kelsoe (H-back), Ryder McGregory (WR), Arnold Alexander (RB), Teon Dayes (OL), Wyatt Knight (OL), Dawson McNairy (OL), Brent Hill (OL) and Kolby Cyr (OL).
Defense
Returning starters will be Ryder McGregory (DB), Wear (DB), Braylon Dame (DB), Wyatt Dutton (LB) and Long (DL).
Newcomers are expected to be Caden Norwood (LB), Bean (DB), Jesse Cartee (DL), Alexander (LB), Dawson Mitchell (DB), Nathan Mitchell (LB), Knight (DL), Cooper Wilkerson (DL), Dayes (DL), Kelsoe (DL) and Billings (DL).
Must-see games
The season opener with Danville presents a challenge between two similar squads breaking in young rosters. A win would be invaluable momentum for a Red Devils' squad that hasn't won since October 2020.
Final word
"I think the biggest thing is that we can't let the results on the field last year steer us away from our process," said Walker. "There were plenty of times last year we could have second-guessed or doubted the way we do things, but it just takes time. If you want the culture to change and the program to reach the expectations you have, it takes time. I think we're on the right path."
