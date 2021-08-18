Lay of the land
The Lawrence County Red Devils are in Class 5A, Region 8. The rest of the region is Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison and Russellville. Lawrence County is one of four teams in the region with a new head coach, along with Ardmore, Brewer and Lee.
Head coach
Trent Walker takes over the Red Devils. Previously he spent time as both an offensive and defensive coordinator at Cullman. He replaces Rich Dutton, who is now head coach at Grissom.
Last season
Lawrence County (5-6, 3-3) finished fourth in Region 8 last year, losing to Ramsay in the first round of the playoffs. It averaged 29.4 points in 10 actual games and gave up 28.9 per game.
Last three seasons
Lawrence County has gone 11-20 with one playoff appearance.
Words to grow on
"It's been a whirlwind since April, meeting our guys, putting together a staff, putting on a summer program but I'm excited," Walker said. "I’ve had great support from the community and players all spring and summer and I'm looking forward to getting the season going,"
Quarterback
Lawrence County will have a new starter for a fourth straight season. The previous three all threw for over 2,000 yards.
Last year, Brody Sparks threw for 2,333 yards with 26 touchdowns, and also rushing for 303 yards and three touchdowns.
Sam Cross will take over. He had just one pass last year for six yards, but Walker believes he can be a talented leader.
"He's a guy that had an injury last year to his shoulder, which is always interesting for a quarterback," Walker said. "He's recovered, learned our playbook and has really been executing our offense this summer."
Offense
The Red Devils return just two starters, both on the offensive line. At the skill positions, they return just two catches for 16 yards and no rush attempts.
Garrett Lee led the team in receiving with 805 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished as the school’s all-time leading receiver and is now at Birmingham-Southern. Gage Dutton led the team in rushing with 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is now at Huntingdon.
At receiver, the Red Devils will look to Alandis Johnson, who seems poised for a breakout year.
"Alandis is a guy that's bided his time behind some guys, but he's going to be our guy," Walker said. "He's had a great summer. We're going to be creative about ways to get him the ball, because he's going to be the guy that we rely on for production."
Defense
The defense didn't lose as much as the offense, but the Red Devils will have to fill some key losses.
Kaden Edwards led the team with 100 tackles at linebacker. Zach Guy and Garrett Lee also played linebacker.
Lawrence County does return several impact players up front. Cameron Gholston and Xander Montgomery will both start at defensive end for the third straight year. Montgomery had 82 tackles, with five tackles for loss and two interceptions, a season ago. Gholston had 47 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Devon Taylor will be back as defensive tackle.
Must-see games
Lawrence County will face two of its biggest rivals in the first four weeks: West Point in week two and Russellville in week four.
Final word
"We've got a really good group and hopefully that translates into results on the field," Walker said. "We want to have a team that has one heartbeat, and our jobs as coaches is to teach these kids how to be successful, both on the field and off."
