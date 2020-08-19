Lay of the land
Lawrence County joins Brewer, East Limestone and Ardmore in Class 5A, Region 8 after playing opponents to the south before the realignment. Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison and Russellville round out the schedule. Lawrence County opens its region schedule with a road trip to Ardmore on Sept. 11. It plays at Hazel Green, at West Point, at Westminster Christian and at home against Danville for its non-region schedule.
“I like the travel,” Lawrence County coach Rich Dutton said. “The travel will be a lot easier. We’ve faced these teams in the past as well.”
Head coach
Dutton enters his ninth season as Lawrence County coach, providing the team with some long-term stability after the previous four coaches left after three years or less. So far, Dutton has a 33-50 record with three playoff appearances in three straight years from 2015-2017. The Red Devils lost in the first round all three years.
Last season
Lawrence County went 4-6 with a 2-5 record in its region. It beat Hayden, 27-14, and Dora, 37-14. Its non-region wins came against Decatur, 27-25, and Rogers, 41-20. A run of four straight region losses in the back half of the season kept Lawrence County from a playoff appearance.
Last three seasons
It’s been three years of losing seasons for the Red Devils, but one did come with a playoff appearance. Lawrence County went 5-6 in 2017 before being eliminated in the Class 5A first round by Mortimer Jordan. Lawrence County followed that up with a disappointing 2-8 season and a 4-6 season last year. It is 11-20 in its last three seasons.
Words to grow on
“Be thankful that we all have the opportunity to show up,” Dutton said. “Don’t forget to enjoy this. We want to sit back and enjoy everything, because it’s all uncharted waters.”
Quarterback
The Red Devils will turn to senior Brody Sparks after losing Ty Hutto, who threw for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone year as starter. Sparks previously started at safety and receiver.
“The two quarterbacks before him broke about every record the school had,” Dutton said. ”Sparks gets his turn even though it’s his final season. Any other time in this program, I think he would’ve been a two- or three-year starter."
Offense
Seniors Allen Johnson and Gage Dutton will get most of the carries at running back. Both have experience carrying the ball. Senior Kaden Edwards will be a main target at receiver. At tight end, senior Garrett Lee returns for his fourth year as a starter. The offensive line will return all five starters from last year, including seniors Chandler Stevenson and Colton Reeves.
Defense
The defensive line will be a mix of youth and experience. Senior Xander Montgomery pairs with junior Cameron Gholston at defensive end. Lee will also play on defense at linebacker. The Red Devils lost important players in Colton Johnson, who had 129 total tackles last season, and Tayi Strickland, who recorded five interceptions. Dutton expects his secondary to be inexperienced.
Must-see games
Lawrence County opens with a road trip Aug. 28 to Hazel Green. Dutton also pointed to region games against Ardmore (Sept. 11), Russellville (Sept. 18) and East Limestone (Oct. 2).
“Hazel Green will be a really good test for us right off the bat,” Dutton said. “We’re taking on a Class 6A program on the road. We will see where we are.”
Final word
“The energy level is high for us,” Dutton said. “We want to have fun playing this sport and play to our potential. We want to let the chips fall where they may.”
