The Jesse Owens Classic will bring more than 4,000 runners from across the Southeast to Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, but it will also showcase a local competitor who is among the state's best in Class 5A.
Lawrence County senior Emily Daniel has already won three cross-country races this year along with a top 10 finish at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
This year will be her sixth Jesse Owens Classic. She said it is a race that sticks out from the rest.
“In a smaller race. I just try to take out and start in the top five,” Daniel said. “Here, I’m going to have to see where everyone else is going and try to stay where I feel I’m pushing myself at.”
Daniel will run in the gold division. That is the top division a runner can compete in at the race.
Lawrence County is the only local school competing in that division for the girls and boys.
Daniel competed in the bronze division last year, finishing third with a time of 20:16.53.
“It’s going to be a challenge for her,” said Lawrence County cross-country coach Stanley Johnson. “I think she’s excited about that. She gets to run with some of the best girls in the Southeast.”
The race and course itself will present challenges, too. The sheer volume of runners makes the race unique. Runners have to think more consciously about the competitors around them so they don’t get forced off the course or trip.
Lawrence County runners are used to the Oakville Indian Mounds course with it being in their backyard. The Jesse Owens requires them to adjust, however. With the large number of runners, parts of the course become tighter than smaller competitions there.
“I tell myself to stay on the inside and don’t let myself get run over,” Daniel said. “If one person hits my foot, it can be down for everyone.”
The first turn in particular is one of the more difficult parts of the race. The runners start out in a big open field before making an almost 180-degree turn to head into the woods for the rest of the race.
Daniel also said the hills in the middle of the course present some challenges because of their placement in the flow of the race.
“The hills being in the middle right there is tough,” Daniel said. “I don’t want to start out too fast because I’ll die there. After the hills, then I’ll struggle to make it through the last mile.”
The number of runners combined with the large number of spectators doesn’t exactly calm nerves either. Tents cover almost every square inch of the park not occupied by the course.
“By my freshman year, I was used to it and got over the crowd,” Daniel said. “My first two years, I was overwhelmed and scared of it.”
The Jesse Owens Classic has been a good measuring stick for runners in that past, including Daniel. A good finish can create a lot of momentum moving forward.
Daniel’s third-place finish last year kick-started a strong end to the 2018 season. She won three races before placing second at sectionals and sixth at state.
She’s hoping this year’s race will do the same.
“If I did it last year, I know I can do it this year again,” Daniel said. “The Jesse Owens having so much competition shows me that I can run harder at state.”
