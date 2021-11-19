MOULTON — After a long and successful career, Anna Clare Hutto is officially moving on to the next level.
The Lawrence County star volleyball player signed her letter of intent Thursday to play at Wallace State Community College, bringing to an end her storied tenure as a Red Devil.
"It's always been my dream to move on to the next level," Hutto said. "It's tough to leave Lawrence County, but I'm excited for this opportunity."
Hutto has grabbed almost every accolade possible during her time with the Red Devils. She is a three-time Lawrence County tournament MVP and a onetime Lawrence County player of the year. She has also been an All-State player and a North/South All-Star.
She will be joining a Wallace State program, led by coach Randy Daniel, that is one of the best junior college programs in the country.
"I've known the coach there for a long time, so it was really a dream come true that he wanted me to come play for him," Hutto said. "It's the best program in the state."
Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto believes the Lions will be getting a player ready to contribute immediately.
"Her aspirations are to come in and play right away. We had a conversation, and I told her if she worked hard she might push the people in front of her," Robyn said. "She said, 'In front of me?'"
Robyn is the mother of Anna Clare. The two have been almost inseparable on the volleyball court for Anna Clare's entire life, so it's a bittersweet moment for the elder Hutto to see her daughter go.
"I don't feel like I'm done here (Lawrence County) yet, but it's definitely going to be a tough change not having her here," Robyn Hutto said. "I couldn't be more excited about her going to Wallace, though. They only come after the best of the best, and I believe she's one of the best."
--
Joiner signs with Jacksonville State
One of the top cross-country runners in Lawrence County history, Steele Joiner, inked his letter of intent in a ceremony Tuesday at Lawrence County High School. He will be continuing his career at Jacksonville State University,
"I'm very thankful for this opportunity," Joiner said. "The atmosphere is great. I loved the resources they have to help make myself a better athlete."
Joiner will leave Lawrence County holding the school record for fastest time. He said he hopes his legacy will allow other runners to achieve even greater heights once he's gone.
"It makes me feel good knowing all that I've accomplished here. I also hope that I've set a standard that helps others strive to be better," Joiner said. "I hope someone comes along and breaks my records because records are made to be broken. Hopefully I've inspired somebody to be even better than I was."
--
Spears signs with Columbia State
Tori Spears is heading to Columbia State.
The East Lawrence senior signed her letter of intent last week to play softball for the community college out of Columbia, Tennessee.
Spears was almost at a loss of words when talking of the opportunity to move on to the next level.
"I can't even think of the right words to say," Spears said. "I'm very blessed to have this opportunity."
The Chargers are equally excited about having Spears
"I think she's a perfect fit for us and our program," said Columbia State head coach Lori Lindsey. "We love lefty pitchers, and I think she will bring a lot of talent to our team with the way she hits, pitches and plays the field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.