MOULTON — As Lawrence County's fans and players celebrated on the court, the words of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" rang out.
You couldn't have asked for a better soundtrack.
The Red Devils hosted the West Point Warriors on Thursday in the finals of the area tournament. For all intents and purposes, the Warriors should have been champs. Save for a brief moment in the third quarter, West Point had led the whole game, and with Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr banished to the bench following a technical, the Warriors led by six late in the fourth quarter.
But the Red Devils never stopped believin'. Lawrence County stormed back, finishing the game on a 19-1 run and claiming the area championship.
"Our girls do not quit," Orr said. "That's one thing you can say about them. No matter the score, no matter the situation, our girls do not quit."
The Warriors jumped out big to start, leading by as many as 14 points in the first quarter. They led 24-14 after the first period and 35-28 at halftime.
In the second half, Lawrence County responded, briefly taking he lead, 41-39. But again West Point got the momentum back, scoring 14 straight to lead 53-41.
The Red Devils, who had pressed all night, looked out of gas. But Sadie Thompson wasn't done yet.
Lawrence County's star senior finished with a game high 33 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Red Devils up for good.
"This was amazing," Thompson said. "We knew at halftime this was our game. ... This team has a lot of heart. We're undefeated at home, and that wasn't going to change tonight."
Thompson had plenty of help from the Williams twins, Savannah and Taylor. The twins combined for 28 points, 15 for Taylor and 13 for Savannah, and they were a nightmare for West Point in the press.
"They were awesome," Orr said. "Taylor is an Energizer Bunny, her and Savannah both. Their cross-country state champions, and they can go all night. They definitely made a difference tonight."
The win pushes Lawrence County to 19-2, and they will host the loser of East Limestone and Mae Jemison on Monday in sub-regionals.
For now, Orr says they're going to celebrate this big win.
"I don't really think I can put this into words. It's been such a journey to get to this moment," said Orr. "I'm so happy for the girls. They've worked so hard. We're going to soak this in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.