Don't be fooled by Lawrence County High senior Gage Dutton's calm, cool and collected demeanor that makes him seem like any other 17-year-old running back.
He has another side.
"I know how to flip that switch to mean real quick," he says.
That streak of mean could help him be a driving force for Lawrence County's football season in 2020 — if he can harness that emotion.
Channeling his aggressiveness was something that didn't always come easy for young Dutton, which led to his father Rich Dutton, who also happens to be the head football coach of the Red Devils, looking for ways to control it.
"I used to have a lot of anger issues," the younger Dutton said with a laugh. "So my dad wanted me to find some ways to get that anger out."
He found it, and interestingly it would come in the form of a boxing ring.
"I had always wanted to try boxing, so I was all for it. And I absolutely loved it."
Boxing is known for being one of the most physically demanding sports you can possibly participate in. Dutton found that out firsthand.
"I thought I was in shape until I got in there and went four rounds punching at gloves and bags," he said. "It makes some of the stuff we do look easy."
Dutton started boxing during the spring before his junior year, which was the 2019 season. He quickly was able to unleash some of his pent up aggression, which was the goal. However, he also found it had some secondary benefits.
"My footwork from all the jumping rope and other drills instantly got better," he said. "I could tell even during spring practices that I was quicker and moved better in the hole."
But being a running back is more than just what you do when you have the ball. In fact, most would say what you do without it, blocking, for instance, is just as important.
You could see where having a boxing background would come in handy there.
"I never really thought about it before, but now that I do I realize how much it helped in that area," he said. "You have to be good with your hands and it definitely helped turn mine into weapons."
Lawrence County is coming off a disappointing 4-6 campaign, one that leaves a sour taste in the mouth of Dutton. With one season left, he's ready to right the wrongs of last season.
"There's no such thing as a good 4-6. It was a disappointing season," he said. "Our running game hasn't been what it needed to be lately. But I've worked on my speed, I feel faster than ever, and with our entire offensive line coming back I think we're ready to change that."
As for what boxing has taught him, Dutton's father Rich believes it has created a leader.
"When I watch him out there, I see a kid that has grown and matured," he said proudly. "I look at things he does and think that's what we've needed. That's the leader I knew he could be."
