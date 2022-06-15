MOULTON — Lawrence County's Makenzie Alexander signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at the University of Tennessee Southern.
Alexander becomes the first athlete from a Lawrence County school to sign a scholarship for soccer.
"Somebody going to college for soccer is something nobody ever thought would be possible in Lawrence County," Alexander said. "Hopefully this proves that soccer in this county isn't a joke, and this can open the door for more opportunities for other kids down the road."
