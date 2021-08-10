MOULTON — For many high school linemen, there's probably nothing more difficult than battling in the trenches on Friday nights.
For Lawrence County's Xander Montgomery, however, that isn't the case.
Because when Montgomery isn't suiting up to battle offensive linemen, he's saddling up to rope cattle in the rodeo.
"I've been doing rodeo for about three years now," Montgomery said. "I do team roping, chute dogging and calf roping."
Montgomery got into rodeo when he met his now-girlfriend.
"I met my girlfriend who I'm still dating about three years ago," he said. "They were really big into the rodeo, so they got me doing it, too, and I have loved it ever since."
Montgomery said he had never done anything like it before meeting her, but that's not too uncommon.
"Women will make you change a lot," he laughed.
Rodeo isn't your run of the mill sport as it is arguably the most dangerous sport in the world. The U.S. professional radio circuit averages one or two deaths annually, with others suffering serious injuries.
Most of that comes from bull riding, the sport’s most dangerous event. That's still, however, no slight to any of the other events.
"It can be really tough, especially when you have to wrestle a 600-pound steer to the ground," Montgomery said. "I have been hooked in the side and burnt up my fingers. But I just keep getting back up."
Montgomery says the lessons learned from the rodeo translate easily to football and even life.
"Everything is going to knock you down, that's just part of life," he said. "You have to learn to get back up and keep going."
Heading into his senior season, Montgomery has faced a lot of change at Lawrence County. Rich Dutton, who had been the team's head coach since 2012, is now at Grissom. New head coach Trent Walker is one of many new faces on the coaching staff. The Red Devils also lost plenty of starters on offense and defense.
"At first we were worried. There was so much change, and we didn't know who our coach was going to be. There was just a lot of unknown," Montgomery said. "But Coach Walker has come in and done a great job. He's really pushed us hard to be what we need to be."
With so much change this season, expectations aren't very high, but that just motivates the Red Devils more.
"I don't think people think too much of us this year, but that's just pushing us to work harder," Montgomery said. "The seniors on this team are hungry and the underdog role suits us well. I think this year will be good and we will surprise some people."
And after the season is over and he's helped set the Red Devils up for a good future under Walker, Montgomery will be right back wrestling steers.
"I'm looking forward to doing that for years to come," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.