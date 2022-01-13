MOULTON — Lawrence County is home to the state cross-country meet. This year, it's also home to the top runners in the area.
Savannah Williams and Steele Joiner are two of the best runners in Lawrence County High history. Both put together tremendous 2021 seasons. Because of their success, they were chosen as the 2021 Decatur Daily cross-country runners of the year.
"I couldn't be more proud of those two," said Lawrence County head coach Stanley Johnson. "I'm very blessed to have been around two runners of their caliber."
Joiner wrapped up his career with a stellar senior season.
He finished the year with six top-five finishes, and three first-place finishes. He finished first at the Fairview Invitational, the Northwest Alabama Championships and the 5A section 4 race. His success came while missing two races in the middle of the season due to illness.
Joiner was also an All-State runner and set the record for fastest time in Lawrence County history.
Now he can add runner of the year to his long list of accolades.
"It's an honor, but it's also just another award," Joiner said. "I run because I love meeting new people and I love to compete. Anything else is just an added bonus."
While he had many top-five finishes, it was a race he didn't finish top-five that Joiner said stood out to him from the season.
Although he finished seventh overall, below what he said his standards are, Joiner helped lead Lawrence County to a third-place finish in the state meet as a team. After Lawrence County's boys missed out on the state meet completely in 2020, Johnson said it was one of the most impressive feats he's seen in his team as coach.
"The way the team performed at state means more than anything else to me," Joiner said. "I could care less of where I place throughout the season or even at state. For us to go from not even qualifying to third, I was so happy."
After graduation Joiner will head to Jacksonville State University, where he hopes to help build what he says is "one of the fastest growing cross-country programs in Alabama."
---
Williams gets healthy
When the Lawrence County girls won the 5A state championship in 2020, Williams played an important role. However, it wasn't as important as she would have liked.
Injuries hampered Williams in 2020, keeping her from reaching her full potential. She hoped to rebound in 2021 with a healthy season.
Mission accomplished.
Williams was the top runner for a team that won eight races, a second straight state championship and set a school record for fastest girls team.
Williams individually finished in the top five eight times, winning five of the races. She was an All-State runner that finished first overall in the 5A championship race, and also set a county record for fastest girls time.
"I've seen it plenty of times where someone wants something so much but is suppressed for some reason. That was last year for Savannah with injuries," said Johnson. "She had to live through that, being as competitive as she is. From day one of practice this year you could just see this fire in her to come back strong."
Willliams caps off her championship season with a runner of the year award, the second in her career.
"It means a lot to me. There's a lot of talented runners that have won this award," Williams said. "I wouldn't be here without the coaches and teammates that have helped me through it."
Just a junior, Williams will be back in 2022, along with her sister Taylor and Katie Mae Coan, last year's co-runners of the year, as well as the rest of the Red Devils' top seven runners.
They will be chasing a three-peat, which has never happened in Lawrence County history.
"That's the goal," Williams said.
