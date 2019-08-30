MOULTON — The Lawrence County Red Devils kept shooting themselves in the foot Friday, and the wounds proved fatal.
The Devils hosted a 5A top 10 team in Madison Academy for their season opener and had every opportunity to pull out the win.
Three turnovers in the first half, two in the red zone, were ultimately the back-breakers of the night. They also missed a field goal.
Friday was head coach Rich Dutton's first night as offensive playcaller after taking over for the departed Josh Graham a week before practice started. After spending most of his career calling defense, it was his first time calling for the offense in several years, and he placed the blame of the game on himself.
"It's on me. I've got to get back into offense and make sure I call a better game," Dutton said. "They did things tonight that were tough for us and that I didn't have an answer for. That means more study time for me so I can give these kids a better opportunity to succeed."
The Red Devil defense was strong all night, holding the Mustangs to just a field goal until the final second of the first half, when Madison Academy just barely slipped into the end zone on a play that was reviewed.
It was set up by a long pass, one of only two big plays the defense gave up all night, the other being a quarterback run for a score in the second half.
"You want them to understand who they're playing," Dutton said. "That team is a tough test to start the season, and you preach to them so they realize that. They played right there with them and played as hard as we could have asked."
Colton Johnson scored the Devils' lone touchdown on a wildcat keeper. The ground game, led by Allen Johnson and Gage Dutton, got them all the way down the field, something they will look back on for in the future.
On a more positive note, a true star emerged Friday in Brody Franks, who made the move to middle linebacker this season.
Franks has been a star for the past two seasons, but took his performance to a new level Friday. He was a constant nightmare for the Mustangs, finishing with five sacks and several tackles for loss.
"More kids need to follow his path," Dutton said. "He had no off days in the summer. He was constantly going to camps and testing himself out against all opponents."
Lawrence County will host Hayden next week to start region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.