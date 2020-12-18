MOULTON — The Lawrence County girls basketball program is rich in tradition, but Thursday night was a new experience for the current team.
The first Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings were came out Wednesday night, and the Red Devils were No. 10 in Class 5A.
That meant that Thursday’s 65-51 Class 5A, Area 15 win over West Point was the first game all of Lawrence County's current players played as a ranked team.
“The girls are definitely excited about the rankings,” third-year Lawrence County coach K.C. Orr said. “This something we have been working on for three years. Only a few know the journey we’ve been on behind the scenes.”
Lawrence County, which was last ranked in the 2015-16 season, had to shake out some nerves early Thursday. West Point started out with a lead, but the Devils led by 33-24 at halftime.
Despite a late rally from West Point that cut the Lawrence County lead to six in the fourth quarter, the Devils won by 14.
“It’s an area win, so you’re going to always take an area win,” Orr said. “The thing we have to focus on is executing for our quarters, not three or three and a half.”
Senior Sadie Thompson scored a game-high 25 points, while Taylor Williams finished with a career-best 17. Jayden Orr and Savannah Williams both added eight.
Lawrence County (8-2) has won seven straight. Orr says if the Devils keep their focus, more success will come.
“We just have to focus on playing ball,” he said. “The rankings are a benefit, but if we continue to play our best ball we’re going to do much more.”
--
• West Point boys 60, Lawrence County 47: Garrett Lee scored 18 and BenMichael Bennett added 11 for Lawrence County (6-1, 0-1 5A, Area 15). Will Cochran led the Warriors with 17. Kobe Bowers finished with 16.
