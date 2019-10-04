MOULTON — The stats said Lawrence County, but the score said Russellville
The Red Devils dropped a heartbreaker to the Golden Tigers at home Friday night, 22-14.
Statistically, the Red Devils outplayed the Class 5A No. 5 Golden Tigers, outgaining them 321 to 214. But in the end, it was special teams that costed them to win.
Rusellville scored three touchdowns, but only one came on a sustained drive. The other two came on special teams miscues by the Red Devils. Rusellville scored on drives of just 18 and 29 after a shanked punt and failed fake punt.
Mistakes on the offensive side also hurt the Devils' cause. Two turnovers on downs and two turnovers, all inside the Rusellville 25, kept them from gaining the win.
"That's not a high school kid's problem. It's a coach's problem," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "These kids played as hard as they could, and it's up to me to help them minimize mistakes."
The Red Devils got off to a flaming start, rushing out to a 14-2 lead. Cameron Gholston picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards for a score on Russellville's second drive.
After a snap over the head that resulted in a safety, the Red Devils added to their lead with a 90-yard strike from Ty Hutto to Garrett Lee.
The first half went about as good as it could go for Lawrence County until the final four minutes.
Russellville's only sustained drive of the game was 71 yards and cut the lead to 14-8 with a two-yard touchdown from Airreon McCulloch.
The Golden Tigers' second touchdown, a five-yard quarterback keeper from Jacob Bishop, came after receiving the ball at the Lawrence County 18.
Russellville led 15-14 at halftime and pushed its lead to 22-14 early in the fourth with another Bishop score.
The Red Devils almost made a comeback in the final period. The Devils' two drives both ended deep in Russellville territory.
The first was a turnover on downs after the Devils dropped a touchdown in the end zone. The second an interception at the 2-yard line with 43 seconds left in the game.
People will remember the Devils' last-second interception, but take away his only bad play, and quarterback Ty Hutto played marvelously.
"You can't say enough about Ty," Dutton said. "He's the kind of kid that's going to take this loss on his shoulders, but he's going to come back stronger from it."
Last year after a tough loss to Russellville, the Red Devils fell apart afterwards, resulting in them missing the playoffs. The Devils hope that isn't the case this year.
"We have to understand what's ahead of us because we still have a lot to play for," Dutton said. "The next opponent is tough, but we've got a chance to finish strong and secure a spot in the playoffs."
Lawrence County will travel to Jasper next week.
