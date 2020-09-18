MOULTON — It was strength vs. strength Friday night, but Russellville got the better of Lawrence County, coming away with the win, 27-18.
Lawrence County (2-2) came into the contest averaging 35 points a game, while Rusellville (5-0) hadn't allowed any points in three games and had forced 13 turnovers.
The Golden Tigers didn't force any turnovers and their streak of shutouts was broken, but they were able to pressure senior quarterback Brody Sparks and the Red Devil offense enough for the victory.
"Give credit to Russellville, they have a really good defense and some really great schemes," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "I thought it was a very good job by them. They threw some things at us that we hadn't seen before."
The line of scrimmage was key to the Golden Tigers picking up the win. Russellville lined it up and ran it straight at the Red Devils the entire first half, scoring on three of five drives that all reached Lawrence County territory.
On the flip side, Sparks was under duress for the first time this season, taking six sacks and several tough hits that included one that knocked him out of the game for a few plays.
"They're strong up front. They've got a good rushing attack, and their defense is strong against the run," Dutton said. "We knew it was going to be a struggle all night. Thankfully we responded well, but they definitely put some pressure on Brody, and he was taking some shots."
Russellville opened the scoring with a long touchdown run from Caleb Matthews to make it 7-0.
After that it was all Airreon McCulloch as the junior rushed for three touchdowns, two in the first half.
Lawrence County cut the lead to 13-6 in the second when Sparks rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, but that would be the last time they scored until after Russellville made it 27-6.
In the fourth quarter, Gage Dutton rushed for a score and caught another to make the final deficit 11. Sparks finished the night 18-of-30 for 228 yards and a touchdown. Dutton had 77 yards and a score, and Kaden Edwards finished with six catches for 136 yards for Lawrence County.
"It was a tough loss, but we're not that far removed from the days of Lawrence County not competing with Russellville," Dutton said. "We fought back, and I'm proud of them for that. Hopefully we can take that and turn it into a positive to work on."
