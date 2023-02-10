RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Golden Tigers escaped Friday night with a last-second win over Lawrence County.
Playing for the Class 5A, Area 15 championship, Lawrence County gave its best shot on the road. The Red Devils came up one point short, however, as Russellville won 62-61 thanks to a free throw with 0.3 seconds left.
"Resilient, that's all I can say about my guys," said Lawrence County head coach Darius Steger. "Everything was against us, our backs were against the wall, and through it all our guys fought."
Lawrence County fought from behind the entire game, never grabbing the lead. The Red Devils trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, 35-28 at halftime and 50-45 after the third quarter.
Possibly the biggest difference in the game came midway through the third. After the lead was cut to 39-38, Russellville went on an 11-0 run. The Red Devils misses four straight 3-pointers during the stretch.
"Those were all good looks, and I trust my guys to make those shots," Steger said. "They just didn't go in."
Connor Southern led Lawrence County with a game high 26 points. Braylon Dame finished with 11.
The Red Devils were 17 of 20 from the free throw line.
EJ King led Russellville with 15 points.
The game wasn't without controversy. The contest was seemingly headed to overtime as the clock read zeroes with the score tied 61-61. However, a foul call put 0.3 seconds back on the clock and gave Russellville two shots.
Russellville missed first but made, the second, and Russellville's fans rushed the court. The Red Devils pleaded for a technical, as there was time still on the clock, but weren't awarded one.
"Games like this should be dictated by the players. That's all I have to say," Steger said.
Lawrence County will travel Tuesday for the subregional round of the state playoffs. The Red Devils will take on Madison Academy.
