Evidently, having a first name that begins with the letter “K” is key to being The Daily’s Class 1A-4A girls Player of the Year.
In each of the last six years, the girl named the Class 1A-4A Player of the Year has had a first name that started with the letter “K.”
In 2015, the honor went to Tanner’s Kelsey Houston. In 2016 and 2017, it was Tanner’s Kirstin Brown. Priceville’s Kathleen Wheeler took the honor in 2018 and 2019. Last year it was Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones.
The “K” factor probably won’t help in The Daily’s online contest to determine the favorite all-time Class 1A-4A Player of the Year. The online voting begins today and goes for three days.
The talent is pretty special on this list of girls and it’s not because of the first letter of their name. There are several who claimed the honor in multiple years. West Morgan’s Hayden Hamby dominated in 2010-2012. Speake’s Starr Orr was a three-time winner in 2002-2004.
Other girls to receive the award in multiple years are Courtland’s Lanetta Madden in 1991 and 1992, Speake’s Rosslon Horton in 1995 and 1996 and Candace Byrd in 1999 and 2000.
At least three of the Players of the Year are still involved in athletics. Chasity Campbell Legg (West Limestone, 2006) coaches the West Limestone girls basketball team. Christy Ferguson (Falkville, 1990) is the Hartselle softball coach. Lori Breedlove Bailey (Danville, 1993) is the Danville softball coach.
Voting begins today online only at decaturdaily.com for the favorite Class 1A-4A girls Player of the Year. There’s a list with all of The Daily’s past Players of the Year divided into groups of six. You can vote once a day for one player in each group. Voting is open for three days.
Players receiving the most votes in each of the six groups advance along with four who receive the next most votes. Those 10 go to the semifinals with a chance to advance to the finals.
This contest is not to determine the best player, but instead to determine the most popular player through online voting.
Remember to vote at decaturdaily.com. Go to the main page and scroll down to the prompt. You do not need a subscription to vote, but an online subscription is just $3 for three months.
