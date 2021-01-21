The Limestone County Tournament starts tonight with the boys playing at Ardmore and girls at East Limestone.
Two sites are being used to help with seating at 20 percent capacity. Both the boys and girls championship games will be at Ardmore on Saturday. Girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The girls schedule at East for tonight has Clements vs. Elkmont at 5 p.m. and Ardmore vs. West Limestone at 7. On Friday, it’s Tanner vs. the Clements-Elkmont winner at 5 and East vs. the Ardmore-West Limestone winner at 7.
The boys schedule at Ardmore for tonight has Ardmore vs. Tanner at 5 p.m. and Clements vs. West Limestone at 7. On Friday, it’s East Limestone vs. the Tanner-Ardmore winner at 5 and Elkmont vs. the West Limestone-Clements winner at 7.
