Lindsay Lane
Coach: Charles Morrison
Feb. 18 vs. Randolph
Feb. 20 vs. West Limestone
Feb. 21 vs. Clements
Feb. 23 at Westminster Christian
Feb. 24 at Randolph
Feb. 27 at Elkmont
Feb. 28 at West Limestone
March 2 vs. Section
March 4 at Westminster Christian
March 6 at Tanner
March 7 vs. Tanner
March 9 at Decatur Heritage
March 11 at Lauderdale County
March 13 at Hatton
March 14 vs. Hatton
March 16 at Ardmore
March 18 at Wilson, Brooks
March 20 at Whitesburg Christian
March 21 vs. Whitesburg Christian
March 24 at Section
March 25 vs. Lauderdale County
March 27-31 Spring Break Tournament (Gulf Shores)
April 3 vs. Elkmont
April 4 vs. Sumiton Christian
April 7 vs. Colbert Heights
April 8 vs. Ardmore
April 10 at Falkville
April 11 vs. Falkville
April 13 at Clements
April 15 vs. St. John Paul II
April 17 vs. Decatur Heritage
Athens
Coach: Chuck Smith
Feb. 18 at Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County
Feb. 21 vs. Muscle Shoals
Feb. 23 at Florence
Feb. 25 vs. Huntsville
Feb. 27 vs. Westminster Christian
March 1 vs. Grissom at Toyota Field
March 3 vs. East Limestone
March 4 vs. Jackson-Olin
March 6 at Mae Jemison
March 7 vs. Mae Jemison
March 9 vs. Florence
March 11 at Arab, Buckhorn
March 16 at Hazel Green, Father Ryan (Tenn.)
March 17 at James Clemens, Russellville
March 21 vs. Summertown (Tenn.)
March 23 vs. Sparkman
March 24 vs. Columbia
March 25-30 Spring Break Tournament (Gulf Shores)
April 3 vs. Russellville at Northwest Shoals
April 4 vs. Wilson
April 6 at Westminster Christian
April 8 at Decatur
April 11 at Bob Jones
April 15 at Cullman, Hoover
April 18 vs. Lawrence County
Clements
Coach: Seth Hamilton
Feb. 16 at Deshler
Feb. 18 vs. Hatton
Feb. 21 at Lindsay Lane
Feb. 25 at East Lawrence, Vinemont
Feb. 27 vs. Lexington
March 2 vs. Rogers
March 3 at Rogers
March 6 vs. Danville
March 7 at Hatton
March 10 vs. Shoals Christian
March 14 at Colbert Heights
March 16 at Danville
March 18 at East Limestone
March 21 at Elkmont
March 23 vs. Elkmont
March 31 vs. Athens Bible School
April 4 vs. Lauderdale County
April 6 at Lauderdale County
April 8 at Athens Bible School
April 13 vs. Lindsay Lane
April 14 at Shoals Christian
Elkmont
Coach: Robert Reece
Feb. 18 vs. Falkville
Feb. 21 vs. Roberts
Feb. 24 at Danville
Feb. 27 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 2 at Ardmore
March 6 at West Limestone
March 7 vs. Athens Bible School
March 9 vs. Ardmore
March 10 at Falkville
March 14 vs. Danville
March 16 vs. West Morgan
March 17 at Lexington
March 21 vs. Clements
March 23 at Clements
March 25 vs. East Lawrence
March 28 vs. Cedar Bluff, Athens Bible School at Rickwood Field
March 30 vs. West Limestone, Colbert Heights at UAH
April 3 at Lindsay Lane
April 6 at Priceville, Falkville
April 7 vs. Lexington
April 11 vs. Lauderdale County
April 13 at Lauderdale County
April 15 at East Lawrence
April 18 at St. John Paul II
Athens Bible School
Coach: Bill Murrell
Feb. 27 at Whitesburg Christian
March 2 at West Limestone
March 7 at Elkmont
March 9 vs. Waterloo
March 10 at Tanner
March 13 vs. West Limestone
March 18 vs. Tanner
March 21 at Valley Head
March 23 vs. Valley Head
March 24 at Waterloo
March 28 vs. Cedar Bluff, Elkmont at Rickwood Field
March 31 at Clements
April 1 at Shoals Christian
April 4 at Woodville
April 6 vs. Woodville
April 8 vs. Clements
April 11 at Skyline
April 14 vs. Skyline
April 15 vs. Lexington
April 17 vs. Shoals Christian
Ardmore
Coach: Andrew Smith
Feb. 18 at James Clemens, Hazel Green
Feb. 25 vs. Westminster Christian
Feb. 27 vs. West Limestone
Feb. 28 at Lauderdale County
March 2 vs. Elkmont
March 4 at West Limestone, Hazel Green
March 7 vs. Brooks
March 9 at Elkmont
March 11 at Priceville, Decatur Heritage
March 14 vs. Lauderdale County
March 16 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 17 vs. Pinson Valley at Rickwood Field
March 18 vs. Ariton at Rickwood Field
March 21 at East Limestone
March 23 vs. East Limestone
March 25 at Westminster Christian
April 1 at Russellville, Arab
April 4 vs. Madison Academy
April 6 at Madison Academy
April 8 at Lindsay Lane
April 11 at Brewer
April 13 vs. Brewer
April 15 at Lawrence County
April 17 vs. Randolph
East Limestone
Coach: Adam Brown
Feb. 16 vs. Rogers
Feb. 18 vs. Danville
Feb. 21 vs. Randolph
Feb. 24 at West Limestone
Feb. 28 at Austin
March 2 at DAR
March 3 at Athens
March 7 at Sparkman
March 10 vs. West Limestone
March 11 at Scottsboro
March 13 at Franklin County (Tenn.)
March 14 vs. Sparkman
March 16 at Cold Springs
March 18 vs. Clements
March 21 vs. East Limestone
March 23 at Ardmore
March 25 vs. Madison County
March 28 vs. Charles Henderson at James Clemens
March 30 vs. Westbrook Christian at James Clemens
April 4 at Brewer
April 6 vs. Brewer
April 11 at Madison Academy
April 13 vs. Madison Academy
April 15 vs. Lee-Huntsville
April 17 vs. Austin
West Limestone
Coach: Ryan Griffin
Feb. 20 at Lindsay Lane
Feb. 21 at Brewer
Feb. 23 at Lexington
Feb. 24 vs. East Limestone
Feb. 25 at Madison County, Priceville
Feb. 27 at Ardmore
Feb. 28 vs. Lindsay Lane
March 2 vs. Athens Bible School
March 4 vs. Ardmore, Hazel Green
March 6 vs. Elkmont
March 7 at Lauderdale County
March 9 vs. Brewer
March 10 at East Limestone
March 11 at Colbert County
March 13 at Athens Bible School
March 14 vs. Wilson
March 16 vs. Lauderdale County
March 18 vs. Madison County, Phil Campbell
March 20 vs. Giles County (Tenn.)
March 23 at Huntsville
March 30 at Elkmont, Colbert Heights
March 31 at Giles County (Tenn.)
April 1 at Phil Campbell
April 4 at Brooks
April 6 vs. Brooks
April 11 vs. Rogers
April 13 at Rogers
April 17 at Hazel Green
