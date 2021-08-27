James Clemens quarterback Giovanni Lopez threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth in the Jets’ 47-7 win over Athens.
Athens actually led 7-0 in a game where all the scoring came in the first half.
The Golden Eagles scored early on Jaden Jude’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Dylann Roper with 11:20 to go in the first quarter.
After that it was all James Clemens. Lopez ran for a 15-yard touchdown, Dante Snodgrass had an 82-yards run and Lopez connected with Keymari Pittman on a 60-yard scoring pass.
James Clemens led 25-7 after the first quarter. The Jets scored three touchdowns in the second quarter on passes from Lopez of 32 yards to Pittman, 11 yards to Kobe Johnson and 63 yards to Terence Cunningham.
Athens (1-1) is scheduled to play Columbia next Friday.
--
Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13
Thomas Colston rushed 27 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ardmore to victory.
Ardmore (2-0) trailed 7-6 at halftime, but outscored Elkmont 10-0 in the third quarter and 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
Colston scored on runs of two runs of two yards each. The Tigers also got touchdowns on runs of four-yards and 15 yards run by Trevor Sims. Cruz Lewter caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Hillis.
Elkmont’s scores came on touchdown passes by Rowe Allen of 27-yard to Mykell Murrah and 30 yards to Cole Holt.
Ardmore travels to Brewer on Friday. Elkmont hosts Phil Campbell.
--
Mars Hill 26, East Limestone 7
Jordan Gardner’s three-yard run put East Limestone up 7-6 at halftime, but the second half was all Mars Hill. The Panthers scored a touchdown in the third quarter and two more in the fourth for the win.
East Limestone (0-2) hosts Lee on Friday.
--
Lexington 53, Tanner 20
The Rattlers (0-2) got touchdowns on one-yard runs by Trey Crutcher and Alex Guster. Skylar Townsend caught a one-yard scoring pass.
Tanner hosts Section on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.