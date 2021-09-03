TUSCUMBIA — Colin Patterson tossed a pair of touchdowns, and Dakota Wilson broke off a long touchdown run, as Class 4A No. 4 West Limestone picked up a tough 21-19 win at region foe Deshler on Friday.
Patterson connected with Christian Smith to kick off the West Limestone scoring in the first quarter. Wilson scored on a long touchdown run in the second, and Patterson found Dakota Hilliard with his second touchdown pass of the night in the fourth.
Easton Smith and Landon Navas each had interceptions for the Wildcats.
Deshler (0-3) scored on three fourth-down conversion plays but missed an extra-point attempt and failed to convert a 2-point try that could have tied the game.
West Limestone (2-0, 1-0) continues region play at home against Central-Florence next week.
• East Limestone 24, Lee-Huntsville 14: Fortune Wheeler dominated in the run game on Friday, carrying the ball 21 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns as East Limestone picked up a 24-14 win in Class 5A, Region 8 play.
Wheeler, who scored on runs of one, 66, and 50 yards, also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jake Cochran to account for all four Indian touchdowns.
Cochran completed 4 of 10 pass attempts for 29 yards and one interception. East Limestone forced a pair of turnovers.
East Limestone (1-2, 1-0) continues region play next week at Mae Jemison.
• Phil Campbell 55, Elkmont 8: Rowe Allen accounted for 126 yards of total offense, including a 90-yard touchdown run, for Elkmont in a Class 3A, Region 8 loss.
Phil Campbell quarterback Kyle Pace passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Bryant Hyde ran for 99 yards and two scores.
Phil Campbell outgained Elkmont 503-114 in total yards and forced five Elkmont turnovers.
Elkmont (0-3, 0-1) continues region play next week at Colbert Heights.
• Tanner 20, Section 14: Trey Crutcher ran for two touchdowns as Tanner defeated Section in Class 2A, Region 7 play. Karl Parham added one rushing touchdown for the Rattlers (1-2, 1-0), who host Ider in region play next week.
