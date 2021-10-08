ATHENS — Kameron Gatewood had a pair of long touchdown runs, including a 45-yard run to put Athens ahead for good in the fourth quarter, to lead Athens to a 27-24 win over Buckhorn in Class 6A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Larry Howard got Athens on the board first with a five-yard touchdown run with 4:50 to play in the first quarter. A Buckhorn touchdown tied the game at 7-7 before Gatewood broke off a 55-yard run to give the Golden Eagles a 14-7 lead with 10:57 to play in the third quarter.
Buckhorn scored 10 straight points before Brogan Gross connected with Dylann Roper on a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Athens ahead 20-17 midway through the fourth.
Buckhorn took a 24-20 lead less than a minute later, setting the stage for Gatewood’s game-winning touchdown on Athens’ ensuing drive.
Athens (4-4, 3-2) continues region play next week at Cullman. Buckhorn (5-3, 2-3) plays at Muscle Shoals.
Danville 41, Elkmont 7: Carson Crowe carried the ball 16 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns to lead Danville past Elkmont in Class 3A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Crowe scored on runs of five, five, four and five yards for the Hawks, while Tanner Colburn (seven yards) and Gage Taylor (six yards) added one rushing touchdown each.
Colburn finished with 74 yards rushing on 15 carries. Taylor rushed for 21 yards and completed 4 of 8 pass attempts for 88 yards. He also had an interception on defense.
Rowe Allen completed 6 of 15 passes for 125 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to Jaydon Koehler, for Elkmont.
Danville (4-3, 2-2) hosts Clements in region play next week. Elkmont (0-8, 0-5) is off.
West Limestone 47, Wilson 16: Dakota Wilson and Jonah Smith each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as West Limestone rolled past Wilson in a Class 4A, Region 8 game.
Sawyer Reeves connected with Dakota Hilliard on a touchdown pass for the Wildcats, and Brett Beckworth had a rushing touchdown and forced a safety on defense.
Maiko Bartmann rounded out West Limestone’s scoring with a 42-yard field goal.
West Limestone (5-2, 3-2) hosts Rogers in region play next week.
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0: Fortune Wheeler ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Gage Hill ran for a touchdown and passed for another, as East Limestone blanked county foe Ardmore in a Class 5A, Region 8 game on Friday.
Wheeler scored on runs of 44 and seven yards for the Indians. Hill ran for a 51-yard touchdown and tossed an 82-yard score to Barrett Brown.
Jordan Gardner (13 yards) and Alex Mason (seven yards) also had rushing touchdowns for the Indians, who rushed for 351 yards.
Wheeler finished with 122 yards on 12 carries, while Gardner had 96 yards on 12 rushes.
East Limestone (5-3, 5-0) hosts Russellville in region play next week. Ardmore (5-2, 2-2) hosts Lee-Huntsville.
Tanner 35, Falkville 28: Alex Guster rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Tanner won its sixth straight game after starting the season 0-2.
Tanner is now 5-0 in Class 2A, Region 7 play and is off next week before wrapping up region play at Pisgah.
Elinneaus Jackson had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for the Rattlers and Skylar Townsend caught a touchdown pass.
Landon Powers completed 7 of 18 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns for Falkville. Jordan Greenfield rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Andrew Jones caught four passes for 89 yards and two scores.
Falkville (4-3, 2-2) plays at Ider next week.
