Colin Patterson’s one-yard run with 1:22 left to play gave West Limestone a 31-28 victory over East Limestone on Friday.
West Limestone (4-1) had to overcome another great performance by East Limestone running back Fortune Wheeler. He rushed 30 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns. His TD runs covered 80, 23, one and five yards.
East Limestone (3-3) went ahead with 8:14 to play on Wheeler’s five-yard TD run.
West Limestone got touchdowns on an 86-yard pass from Patterson to Dakota Hilliard and a 24-yard run by Bradley Smith.
West Limestone, which is ranked No. 8 in 4A, hosts undefeated region rival Brooks on Friday. East Limestone hosts Lawrence County.
• Ardmore 55, Clements 27: The Tigers stayed undefeated with the win over their county rival. This is the first 5-0 start for Ardmore since 2013.
Ardmore travels to Russellville next Friday. Clements (0-5) hosts Lauderdale County.
• Tanner 41, Columbia 8: The Rattlers made it four wins in a row with the home win on Friday.
Alex Guster ran for three touchdowns. Elinneaus Jackson had a rushing touchdown and a defensive score. Trey Crutcher added a touchdown.
Tanner (4-2) hosts Whitesburg Christian on Friday.
• Hueytown 54, Athens 20: The visiting Golden Eagles were no match for the Golden Gophers.
Dylann Roper scored on a 40-yard run for Athens and also caught a four-yard pass from Jaden Jude. Jude had a 63-yard run for Athens' third touchdown.
The Golden Eagles (3-3) will hit the road next week to take on undefeated Hartselle in Class 6A, Region 8 play.
• Lexington 48, Elkmont 0: Lexington led 20-0 at halftime. Elkmont quarterback Ty Roberts completed 7 of 14 passes. Clay Boley had 87 yards rushing on seven carries for Elkmont (0-6).
