The East Limestone Indians notched their second win of the season Friday night, 14-12 over Mae Jemison, behind another powerful performance from Fortune Wheeler.
Wheeler rushed 31 times for 204 yards and one touchdown in the win. His only score came early in the first quarter on a 39-yard run.
Jemison responded with a one-yard Camron Montgomery score, but the point after attempt failed. Montgomery once again scored early in the second on a 12-yard run to give the Jaguars the lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, East Limestone's Jake Cochran found the end zone on a two-yard run to seal the win for the Indians.
The Indians (2-2) host Brewer Friday.
• Athens 56, Hazel Green 7: Dylann Roper rushed for three touchdowns and Jaden Jude had two touchdown runs to lead the Golden Eagles to victory.
Athens led 16-0 after the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime.
Roper scored on runs of 23, 26 and seven yards. Jude scored on runs of 18 and one yard.
Athens (3-1, 2-0) hosts Muscle Shoals on Friday.
• Central 33, West Limestone 28: The No. 4-ranked West Limestone Wildcats fell from the undefeated ranks with the home loss.
West Limestone (2-1, 1-1) hosts West Morgan on Friday.
• Tanner 20, Ider 17: The Rattlers used rushing touchdowns from Elinneaus Jackson and Tre Crutcher and a touchdown pass reception from Skylar Townsend to take the road win.
Tanner (2-2, 2-0) travels to North Sand Mountain on Friday.
• Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0: The host Wildcats jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.
Elkmont (0-4, 0-2) travels to Lauderdale County on Friday.
• Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14: Bryant Hyde rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bobcats past Clements.
Hyde had touchdown runs of 56, 33, 17, 50 and 21 yards. His damage came on 22 carries as Phil Campbell (3-1, 2-0) won for the second straight week. Hyde rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in last week’s win over Elkmont.
All of Phil Campbell’s 363 yards came in the running game.
Clements (0-3, 0-1) got touchdowns on Brady Moore’s 2-yard run and Ian Ezell’s 20-yard reception.
