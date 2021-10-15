HATTON — Hatton used its rushing attack to overwhelm Tharptown’s defense on Friday, as four Hornets scored rushing touchdowns in a big 40-7 win in Class 2A, Region 8 play.
Briley Kerby, Tesean Love, Alex Brackin and Cole Borden each had a rushing touchdown for Hatton, who improved to 4-4 on the season. The win also moved Hatton to 2-3 in region play heading into next week’s region finale at Sheffield.
Buddy Stafford returned a fumble for a touchdown for Hatton’s only other score.
• Cullman 10, Athens 3: Nelson Brown kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the second quarter to account for Athens’ lone score in a close Class 6A, Region 8 loss on Friday.
Cullman took a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard pass from Ryan Skinner to Kaleb Heatherly with 11:15 left to play in the opening half. Brown’s field goal cut the lead to 7-3 with 1:18 to play in the second but Athens would get no closer.
A 35-yard field goal from Nathan Zills pushed Cullman’s lead to 10-7 with 2:02 left to play.
Athens (4-5, 3-3) wraps up region play next week at home against Decatur. Cullman (7-2, 5-1) plays at Muscle Shoals.
• Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20: Brody Dunn carried the ball 13 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns in a Class 5A, Region 8 loss for Ardmore on Friday.
Dunn scored on runs of 3, 7 and 56 yards for the Tigers, who finished with 132 yards of total offense and four turnovers.
Lee finished with 259 yards of total offense, 206 coming on the ground, with one interception and a fumble lost.
Ardmore (5-3, 2-3) wraps up region play at Mae Jemison next week. Lee (4-4, 3-2) plays at Russellville.
In other local action, West Limestone dropped a close 14-13 Class 4A, Region 8 game against Rogers. The Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) close out region play next week at Priceville (7-1, 5-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.