Ardmore is hosting the Limestone County Tournament with varsity competition starting Monday and the championships being decided on Jan. 22.
West Limestone is the defending boys champion. Tanner is the defending girls champion.
Admission is $6 except for Championship Saturday when it is $7.
Here’s the varsity schedule:
Monday: Ardmore girls vs. Tanner, 4 p.m.; West Limestone boys vs. Ardmore, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Clements girls vs. West Limestone, 6:30 p.m.; Tanner boys vs. Elkmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday: East Limestone girls vs. Ardmore-Tanner winner, 6:30 p.m.; Clements boys vs. Ardmore-West Limestone winner, 8 p.m.
Friday: Elkmont girls vs. Clements-West Limestone girls; East Limestone boys vs. Tanner-Elkmont winner.
Saturday: Girls final at 4 p.m.; Boys final at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.