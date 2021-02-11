D210211 Fans players of the week

Priceville’s Cole Lindeman and Hatton’s Josie Harville were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cole Lindeman, Priceville

Lindeman scored a game-high 21 points in a win over Ardmore. "Cole hit some tough shots down the stretch to seal the win," Priceville coach Darrell Haynes said. "For a sophomore, he plays with great confidence."

Girls

Josie Harville, Hatton

Harville scored a game-high 20 points in a 61-32 win over Danville. "Josie had an outstanding game against Danville," coach Chasta Chamness said. "Not only was she the leading scorer with 20 points, she created scoring opportunities for her teammates, and was a vocal defensive leader on the floor."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Danville’s KJ Melson, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and Lawrence County’s Garrett Lee. Girls: Brewer’s Hope West, Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr and Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson.

