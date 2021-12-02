D211202 Fans players of the week

Priceville’s Cole Lindeman and Clements’ Jenny Trent were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cole Lindeman, Priceville

Lindeman had 17-point games in wins over Rogers and West Point and nine points in a victory over West Limestone. "Cole is a dynamic player," coach Gordon Dilbeck said. "He can create so much on offense. He is lights out from the arc. … But his energy on defense really sparked us last week.”

Girls

Jenny Trent, Clements basketball

Trent had games of 10, 30 and 13 points in three wins last week. "How fitting that she received this,” coach Grace Newton said. "After practice she stayed after and asked what role we needed/expected from her and how she can become a better leader. … Players like that make our jobs a lot easier."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr. Boys: Clements’ Dylan Patrick and Athens Bible’s Brayden Suggs.

