Boys
Cole Lindeman, Priceville
Lindeman had 17-point games in wins over Rogers and West Point and nine points in a victory over West Limestone. "Cole is a dynamic player," coach Gordon Dilbeck said. "He can create so much on offense. He is lights out from the arc. … But his energy on defense really sparked us last week.”
Girls
Jenny Trent, Clements basketball
Trent had games of 10, 30 and 13 points in three wins last week. "How fitting that she received this,” coach Grace Newton said. "After practice she stayed after and asked what role we needed/expected from her and how she can become a better leader. … Players like that make our jobs a lot easier."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr. Boys: Clements’ Dylan Patrick and Athens Bible’s Brayden Suggs.
