ATHENS — Lindsay Lane got production from the entire floor Friday afternoon, cruising to a 3-0 win over South Lamar in the Class 1A volleyball playoffs.
The Lions defeated South Lamar 25-17, 25-13, 25-8 to advance to play Belgreen in next week's regional quarterfinal in Huntsville.
Haley Waltman led Lindsay Lane with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks. Lindsey Holland had nine kills and a block for the Lions, while Lindsey Murr added seven kills and a block.
Madelyn Dizon recorded 26 assists and Bonnie Cundiff finished with 10 digs.
--
Class 2A sub-regional
Hatton advanced to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Area 11 champion Southeastern.
The Hornets will open tournament play next week against Lamar County.
Opening-round playoff matches wrap up for area teams with seven matches scheduled Saturday: White Plains at West Morgan, Saks at Danville, West Limestone at Jacksonville, Priceville at Curry, Ardmore at Leeds, Parker at East Limestone and Pleasant Grove at Lawrence County.
