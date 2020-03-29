Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr and Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones received the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s boys and girls Class 1A Player of the Year awards. The winners were announced Friday night for the girls and Saturday night for the boys.
The ASWA named boys and girls Players of the Year for each classification. Murr was chosen over Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez and Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson.
Hartselle’s Brody Peebles was a nominee for the boys Class 6A award, but it went to Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods. Fairfield’s Reginald Perry won the boys Class 5A award over East Limestone’s Xavier Griffith.
Murr’s selection came after he broke the state's all-time career scoring record by averaging 44.3 points per game. He scored a state-record 1,506 points total this season and finished with 5,716 points for his career.
He led Lindsay Lane to a second straight Class 1A, Area 15 title and an appearance at the Northeast Regional final where he scored 56 points in his final game against Jacksonville Christian.
“I wasn’t really looking for certain numbers this season,” Murr said after the season ended. “I’m not really a numbers guy or a stats guy. I knew I was just going to buy into my role and complete that to help the team win.”
Jones was chosen over Phillips’ Ally McCollum and Skyline’s Bailee Usrey. Jones was the only girls player from the area to be a finalist for the Player of the Year awards.
“With everything going on, it was good to hear something positive,” Jones said. “We had so many things canceled with senior year. It was really good to hear some good news.”
Jones is coming off of a season where she scored 27.9 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds. She became the school’s all-time lead scorer, finishing her career with 2,404 points. Decatur Heritage made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals.
“For me, being good or getting acknowledged for doing well at sports or basketball has given me a platform to do something else,” Jones said. “The little girls in the program, I can reach them through hard work.”
Other notable girls winners included Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker (7A), Hazel Green’s Farrah Pearson (6A) and Cold Springs’ Elizabeth Hill (2A).
Jones will play for coach Carley Kuhns at Samford next year, joining former Priceville standout Kathleen Wheeler. Wheeler won the Class 4A Player of the Year award in 2019.
Murr will head to Lipscomb to play for head coach Lennie Acuff. The Bisons made it to the Atlantic Sun Conference finals this season.
