KILLEN — Lindsay Lane won the Gold Bracket in the Brooks Serve-Off Tournament on Saturday.
The visiting Class 1A Lions beat Brooks in the championship match 2-1 (23-25, 25-19, 15-12). Lindsay Lane advanced to the finals with a semifinal win over Susan Moore 2-0 (25-15, 25-17).
In pool play, Lindsay Lane beat Mars Hill 2-0 (25-9, 25-19) and Florence 2-0 (25-18, 25-12). Loretto, Tennessee, beat Lindsay Lane 2-0 (25-13, 25-17).
Stats leaders for the Lions had Audra Putman with 38 kills and 34 digs, Lindsay Holland 23 kills and 20 digs, Bonnie Cundiff 56 digs, and Madelyn Dizon 63 assists, 25 digs and 18 kills.
Priceville at Brewer: The Bulldogs played in the Brewer Invitational on Saturday. In pool play, Priceville beat Deshler 2-0 (25-19, 25-18), Madison Academy 2-0 (25-20, 25-22), Addison 2-1 (22-25, 25-15, 15-12) and Oneonta 2-0 (25-20, 25-21). Danville beat Priceville in the semifinals 2-1 (25-12, 26-28, 15-7).
Stats leaders for Priceville had Hollee Mason with 113 assists, Katrina Rotermund 37 kills and 33 digs, Madalynn Owen 54 digs and Abigail Garrison 33 kills.
West Morgan at Brewer: The Rebels went 3-1 in the Brewer Invitational. In pool play, West Morgan beat Plainview 2-0 (30-28, 25-20), Decatur Heritage 2-0 (25-17, 25-16) and Meek 2-0 (25-15, 25-12). Brewer beat West Morgan 2-1 (21-25, 25-10, 16-14). The Rebels lost to Danville in bracket play 2-0 (25-9, 25-16).
West Morgan was led by Maegan Milligan with 29 kills, Morgan Moseley 14 kills and Chasity Jenkins 31 assists.
Lawrence County at Brewer: The Red Devils finished 3-1 in pool play, but failed to advance to bracket play on a tiebreaker. Lawrence County beat East Limestone 2-0 (25-16, 25-16), Danville 2-1 (20-25, 25-13, 15-11) and Boaz 2-0 (25-13, 25-7). Athens Bible beat Lawrence County 2-0 (25-23, 26-24).
Stats leaders for the Red Devils were Raven Johnson with 14 kills and 14 blocks, Abby Cook 13 kills, Lexi Heidt 20 digs and 12 kills, Sami Parker 45 digs and Anna Clare Hutto 71 assists and 16 digs.
Decatur Heritage at Brewer: The Eagles (2-4) went 1-3 in tournament play at Brewer on Saturday.
Meek 2, Decatur Heritage 0 (25-12, 27-25): Abby Terry led Decatur Heritage with 13 digs. Emily Hubbard had six digs and six assists.
Decatur Heritage 2, Plainview 0 (25-13, 25-15): Kyleigh Wright had six kills, five digs and four aces. Hubbard had 10 assists and Terry added 14 digs.
Brewer 2, Decatur Heritage 0 (25-9, 25-13): For Decatur Heritage, Terry had 11 digs. Hubbard recorded five digs and five assists.
West Morgan 2, Decatur Heritage 0 (25-17, 25-16): For Decatur Heritage, Katie Jones had four kills, four blocks and two digs. Loryn Miller had six digs, four assists and two aces.
Austin at Hoover: The Black Bears went 0-4 Saturday in the Juanita Boddie Tournament. Match results had Huntsville over Austin, 2-0 (25-15, 25-21), Hoover over Austin 2-0 (25-9, 25-8), St. Paul’s over Austin 2-0 (25-18, 25-8) and James Clemens over Austin 2-1 (25-22, 24-26, 15-13).
Individual stats for Austin had Adley Hubbard with 23 assists, Lawren Hayes 15 digs, Lexey Carver 13 aces, T‘ara Covington 10 digs and Lakerria Frye nine kills.
Hartselle at Hoover: The Tigers went 1-1 in the Juanita Boddie Tournament on Friday. Hartselle beat Tate-Pensacola 2-0 (25-20, 25-10) and Houston beat Hartselle 2-0 (25-21, 25-17). Leading in the stats for the Tigers were Hailey Holshouser with 10 kills, Grace Leighton 31 assists, Tori Hughes 19 digs and Lillyanna Cartee 15 digs.
