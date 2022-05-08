CULLMAN — The Lindsay Lane boys track team captured the Class 1A state championship on Saturday, finishing with 97 points to clear second-place Winterboro (78.5) by nearly 20 points at the Class 1A-3A state meet.
Henry Woodall and Joe Quez Keith turned in strong performances for the Lions, with each winning one individual championship and finishing runner-up in another event. Athens Bible School’s Jack Bradford set a 1A-3A state record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.07.
R.A. Hubbard’s Eva Armstead won the girls Class 1A 200-meter dash title and Decatur Heritage got a pair of individual championships from Brantleigh Williams (javelin) and Genie McGhee (triple jump).
Decatur Heritage (35) finished fifth in the boys 1A competition, while Athens Bible School (22) finished 13th and R.A Hubbard (12) finished 20th.
Falkville (32) finished ninth in the Class 2A boys meet, which was won by LaFayette with 71.5 points. Hatton and Tanner also received points in the meet which featured 36 teams.
Elkmont, the lone area team competing in the boys 3A meet, finished with four points. Bayside Academy won the title with 132 points.
The Decatur Heritage girls came up just short of the Class 1A championship, finishing with 68 points to come in second behind Holy Spirit (74). R.A. Hubbard (41) finished sixth, Lindsay Lane (27) finished 10th and Athens Bible School (12) finished 14th.
In the girls Class 2A meet, Falkville finished seventh with 38 points and Hatton finished with nine points. Westminster-Oak Mountain won the championship with 114 points.
Class 4A-7A: Austin’s Makenzie Harris found herself on the podium three times during Saturday’s final day of the Class 4A-7A state meet in Gulf Shores, winning an individual championship in the Class 7A 100-meter hurdles and finishing third in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams won her third individual title in as many days, clocking a 2:18.84 to claim the Class 5A 800-meter championship. Athens’ Jack Tregoning won the boys Class 6A shot put championship and Tregoning’s teammate Jayshon Pringle finished third in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
The Lawrence County girls finished third overall in the Class 5A meet with 74 points. Ardmore’s boys and girls teams and the East Limestone boys teams also received points.
In Class 7A, the Austin girls finished 12th with 23 points. Athens, Decatur and Hartselle finished with points in both the boys and girls meets, while Priceville’s boys and girls received points in Class 4A.
Brooks (4A girls), UMS-Wright (5A boys and girls), Mountain Brook (6A girls), Anniston (4A boys), Scottsboro (6A boys) and Hoover (7A boys and girls) won team championships.
Austin: Makenzie Harris, girls 100-meter hurdles (1st, 14.71), girls 100-meter dash (3rd, 12.18) and girls 200-meter dash (3rd, 24.78)
Decatur: Boys 4x400-meter relay (3rd, 3:24.13)
Decatur Heritage: Brantleigh Williams, girls javelin (1st, 107-10); Genie McGhee, girls triple jump (1st, 34-09.75); Thomas Ross, boys 3200-meter run (2nd, 11:08.88); Alex Malone, boys long jump (2nd, 20-04.00)
Falkville: Andrew Jones, boys 100-meter dash (3rd, 11.39); Jayla Hayes, girls discus (3rd, 95-10); Thomas Williams, boys pole vault (2nd, 11-00.00); Ada Caralt, girls pole vault (3rd, 7-06.00)
Lawrence County: Savannah Williams, girls 800-meter run (1st, 2:18.84); Katie Mae Coan, girls 800-meter run (3rd, 2:24.06)
R.A. Hubbard: Eva Armstead, girls 200-meter dash (1st, 26.16); girls 4x100-meter relay (2nd, 53.21)
Athens: Jack Tregoning, boys shot put (1st, 53-09.50); Kylie Rinke, girls discus (3rd, 14.69); Jayshon Pringle, boys 110-meter hurdles (3rd, 14.69) and boys 300-meter hurdles (3rd, 39.42)
Lindsay Lane: Henry Woodall, boys 3200-meter run (1st, 10:38;26) and boys 800-meter run (2nd, 2:05.36); Joe Quez Keith, boys 110-meter hurdles (1st, 16.97) and boys 300-meter hurdles (2nd, 43.62); Sydney Perkins, girls 3200-meter run (3rd, 13:22.07); Whitney Prise-Cook, girls 100-meter hurdles (3rd, 16.97); boys 4x400-meter relay (3rd, 3:53.57)
Athens Bible School: Jack Bradford, boys 800-meter run (1st, 1:57.07)
