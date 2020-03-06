Lindsay Lane’s Audra Putman will continue her basketball career at Birmingham-Southern College.
Putman averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game this past season for the Lions and head coach Richard Wright.
Birmingham-Southern is a NCAA Division III school with 1,250 students. It competes in the Southern Athletic Association, which includes Sewanee, Millsaps, Rhodes and Berry.
