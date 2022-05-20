OXFORD — One of the members of the Lindsay Lane baseball team walked out of the dugout Thursday with the words “Whatever It Takes” written across the front.
Those words could come in handy today in Game 2 in the Class 1A playoffs.
Lindsay Lane has to win two games today after Bayshore Christian rallied for a 7-2 victory on Thursday.
“We just have to have a short memory and forget about what happened,” Lindsay Lane junior Ray Anderson said. “We have no choice.”
Lindsay Lane was rolling along with a 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Micah Perkins had given up just one hit.
Bayshore had left the bases loaded in the second inning. Lindsay Lane killed rallies with double plays in the third and fourth innings.
Lindsay Lane just needed six more outs to stick the defending 1A state champions with an opening loss.
Bayshore opened the inning with three straight hits. Two Lindsay Lane errors mixed in with a couple of walks produced a seven-run inning for the Eagles.
“They are a really good hitting team,” Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison said. “We thought if we could get through their 2-3-4 hitters in the sixth that we would win.”
Now Lindsay Lane faces the huge task of winning two to take the state championship.
“That’s exactly what Bayshore did last year in the finals against Donoho,” Morrison said. “It has been done and we can do it.”
Lindsay Lane outhit Bayshore eight to six, but three errors by the Lions allowed for five unearned runs. Lindsay Lane also left six runners on base.
“We had some people make errors who usually don't make mistakes like what we saw,” Morrison said.
Lindsay Lane will start Anderson in Game 2. He has allowed just three earned runs in 22 2/3 innings with 36 strikeouts for an ERA of 0.92.
