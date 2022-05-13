ATHENS — Playing in just its fourth season as a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the Lindsay Lane baseball team will be playing for its first-ever state championship next week.
The Lions advanced Thursday after sweeping Donoho, 4-3 and 11-1, in the Class 1A semifinals.
The sweep marked eight straight playoff wins for the Lions (28-6), who also swept Meek, Ragland and Appalachian to advance through the first three rounds.
Lindsay Lane will face the winner of the other semifinal series between Sweet Water and defending 1A state champion Bayshore Christian for the title. That series starts today.
The championship series begins next Thursday at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. It moves to Jacksonville State on Friday with a 10 a.m. start.
Thursday’s sweep was a bit of revenge for the Lions, who were eliminated from last season’s playoffs by Donoho in the second round. The Lions used a fifth-inning RBI single by Mason Burns to pull out a 4-3 win in Game 1 and blew open a close game by scoring five runs in the third inning of Game 2.
--
Lindsay Lane 11, Donoho 1: Micah Perkins was dominant on the mound in the series-clinching win, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings of work.
Leading 2-0 after two innings, the Lions scored five runs in the top of third to essentially put the game out of reach. Donoho scored once in the bottom of the fourth but Lindsay Lane rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to invoke the mercy rule.
Sam Hogue and AJ Davis had two hits and two RBIs each to lead the Lindsay Lane offense, while Alex Cook and Ray Anderson added one hit and two RBIs each. Seth Mitchell singled twice and drove in a run.
--
Lindsay Lane 4, Donoho 3: Lindsay Lane ace Ray Anderson went the distance for the Lions, surrendering two earned runs on six hits over seven innings. He struck out 13 while issuing no walks.
The teams traded runs throughout the first four innings with Lindsay Lane leading 2-1 after two innings and 3-2 after three innings. Donoho rallied to tie the game in the fourth before Burns delivered what turned out to be the game-winning hit in the bottom of the fifth.
Hogue finished with a pair of hits and one RBI for Lindsay Lane. Perkins and Cook had two hits each and Burns had one hit and one RBI.
