VINCENT — The baseball teams from Lindsay Lane and Vincent are playing to see which team is the first to 30.
The teams played a doubleheader Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs. Vincent (29-5) won the first game, 3-0. Lindsay Lane (29-10) won the second game, 4-3.
Game 3 is Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The team that gets its 30th win of the season advances to the state championship series Monday in Oxford.
The winner meets the Ariton vs. G.W. Long winner for the 2A state championship.
Runs were difficult to come by Tuesday for both teams, with zeros dominating the scoreboard. Vincent scored three unearned runs in the first two innings of Game 1. Lindsay Lane could manage just three singles in the opener.
Both teams were scoreless through the first four innings in Game 2. Lindsay Lane went 11 innings without scoring before posting four in the bottom of the fifth. Vincent rallied for three in the top of the sixth and had the tying run on base.
Lindsay Lane pitching ace Ray Anderson produced another monster performance for the Lions. He started the first game like he normally does. In those first two innings, Lindsay Lane made three errors that led to the three unearned runs.
Anderson finished Game 1 while throwing 87 pitches. The limit for a senior pitcher is 120 in one day. So with 33 more pitches left, Anderson started Game 2 and threw 2 2/3 innings before the pitch count forced him out.
The final line for Anderson had him throwing 8 2/3 innings with seven hits, no earned runs, no walks and 11 strikeouts.
In Game 2, Lindsay Lane left runners stranded at first in both the first and third innings. Then in the fourth inning, they had the bases loaded and failed to score.
The Lions finally broke through in the fifth after freshman catcher Lane Jones led off with a hit. Max Morrison was then hit by a pitch followed by a walk to Seth Mitchell. A wild pitch produced the first run of the game.
Alexander Cook followed with Lindsay Lane’s only extra base hit of the day. It was a double that scored two more runs. Trey Perkins then singled in Cook to make it 4-0.
Vincent used four walks and two hits to score three runs in the top of the sixth inning. The game ended with a Vincent runner at second base.
Lindsay Lane is trying to get to the state championship series for a second straight year. Last year the Lions made it to the 1A finals. They went 8-0 through the first four rounds of the playoffs.
The Lions bumped up to Class 2A this school year. They were 6-0 in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
The Class 2A state championship series begins with Game 1 on Monday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park at 7 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for May 16 at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State. Game 3, if necessary, begins shortly after the end of Game 3.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.