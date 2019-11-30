CORINTH, Miss. — Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr became the most prolific scorer in Alabama high school basketball history Saturday. The senior moved into first place on the AHSAA’s all-time career points list with a 46-point performance against New Site (Miss.) at the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth, Mississippi.
Lindsay Lane, however, lost the game 81-79.
Murr passes Jeremy Monceaux, who scored 4,555 points from 1998-2002 while playing for Parkway Christian. Murr needed to score 38 points to break the record. He now has 4,564 points for his career.
"It's amazing to forge my name in the record books and further my legacy in the state and my school's history," Murr said. "It's a great feeling. Obviously, I can't do this without my teammates and my family. I wouldn't be here without them."
The game was Murr’s sixth 40-point game of the year. He now has 354 points in this season for an average of 44 points per game. Murr also holds the AHSAA record for points in a season. He scored 1,442 points last season.
The 6-foot point guard is currently signed to play basketball at Lipscomb for coach Lenny Acuff, who previously coached at Alabama-Huntsville. Lindsay Lane (5-3) will play Calhoun in the Be Elite Showcase at Columbia High next Saturday for its next game.
"It's really exciting. We're focused on bigger things as a team," Murr said. "Right now, it's something I know my teammates and family are proud of me for."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.