ATHENS— It didn’t take Tommy Murr that long to have his first 40-point game of his basketball career. The senior for Lindsay Lane didn’t even have to wait until high school.
He first reached that benchmark when he was in sixth grade. His Tennessee Valley Basketball Association recreational league played Danville.
Murr exploded for 49 points. That was a feeling he wanted to have again.
“I remember thinking, ‘That was kind of fun. That was kind of cool,’ ” Murr said. “I still have the same feeling when I have a big game like that.”
Murr now posts 40-point games almost regularly. He has 17 40-point games this year as of the North Jackson game on Thursday. He had 45 points against the Chiefs in an 81-77 win. He has two games with less than 40 points this season.
That’s enough for 876 points. The record for points in a single season is 1,442 points, which he set last season.
He now holds the AHSAA record for career points. He has over 5,000 points for his career, becoming the first in AHSAA history to pass that mark.
“Being able to break those records was very exciting, but it was also nice to just get it out of the way,” Murr said. “It’s kind of nice to have it taken care of and be focused on bigger things. Those things sort of snuck up on me. It’s exciting, and I’m honored.”
The 6-foot Lipscomb University signee has become a small national sensation thanks to his big scoring nights. He’s frequently featured on the Twitter account Overtime, which has nearly 500,000 followers. Murr has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.
For someone with that big of a spotlight, he still sees himself as just an average teenager. He likes to play Xbox and hang out with friends. He watches basketball with his dad when he’s not playing, practicing or working out.
“Tommy is just a good kid,” said Murr’s father and Lindsay Lane coach Steve Murr. “He’s a leader. He’s strong in his faith. He’s a good student, too.”
Tommy Murr still knows the type of reach he has and tries to use it for something he feels strongly about. He is vocal about his faith. He attributes his ups and downs in basketball to his faith.
“Basketball gives me a stage where I can put my faith out there,” Murr said. “I can try and encourage others. If I know so many people are going to see me, it gives me a chance to encourage others with their faith. It’s something I’ve really enjoyed.”
That’s also a major reason why he’s a big fan of Golden State point guard Steph Curry. Murr said Curry’s leadership and humility had a big influence on him.
Murr also grew up watching Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. People who watched him play youth league games called him “little Steve Nash.”
His favorite players in the NBA are the ones with positive attitudes and the type of leadership qualities he wants to have as the Lions’ senior point guard.
“Some guys in the NBA make it hard to watch because of their attitude,” Murr said. “Someone like Steph Curry that encourages his teammates or reflects his success to the people around him is someone I admire. I shape myself to be like that.”
Lindsay Lane has relied on his leadership, along with fellow seniors Charlie Morrison, Brady Anderson and Christian Killgore, to earn a winning record and a top 10 ranking in Class 1A.
The Lions still have 10 regular season games left. They made it as far as the Northeast Regional final last season.
Murr’s goal for the rest of the year is fairly simple: He wants to win a state championship. Anything less is a disappointment in his eyes.
“We have a lot of potential, but have a long way to go,” Murr said. “We’ve also come a long way. That’s been important.”
That’s his focus, but he did admit he’s thought about his future playing for former Alabama-Huntsville coach Lenny Acuff at Lipscomb. Acuff was candid with Murr throughout the recruiting process. He told Murr that he would have to earn a starting spot and find his role on the team.
Murr sees himself as the type of college player who will play any role given to him. He believes in his ability as a scorer and a playmaker.
“I’m the type that’s going to go earn it,” Murr said. “I want to do what it takes to earn it. I want to go in there and do the little things that it takes to earn playing time.”
