ATHENS — The Lindsay Lane baseball team is making the move up from Class 1A to Class 2A this season look like a piece of cake.
One season after sweeping their way to the Class 1A state championship series, Lindsay Lane is on target to do the same this season in Class 2A.
Lindsay Lane (28-9) swept the quarterfinal play series vs. Donoho out of Anniston on Wednesday. Game 1 was a 4-0 victory behind the power arm of lefty Ray Anderson, who struck out 12 while giving up four hits and walking one.
The Lindsay Lane offense came to life in the second game with a 15-4 victory in six innings. The Lions had 10 hits and were helped by 10 walks and six Donoho errors.
“We’re just ecstatic to be advancing to the semifinals,” Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison said. “Ray had another dominating performance. To shut Donoho out is phenomenal. They have a really good hitting team.”
The semifinal opponent looks to be Vincent, which beat Whitesburg Christian, 2-1, in the first game of the series on Wednesday, 2-1. Vincent led 9-1 late in the second game. If Vincent advances, the series will be played at the school in Shelby County.
Lindsay Lane is in just its fifth season to compete in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. A year ago the Lions advanced to the Class 1A state finals going 8-0 before being swept by Bayshore Christian in two games in the finals.
Reclassification bumped Lindsay Lane up to Class 2A this season. So far the Lions are 6-0 in the playoffs and have outscored opponents 65-21.
“This is a completely different team from last year,” Morrison said. “This team has gotten better every week. We had to have a lot of young guys step up for us. Our catcher, Lane Jones, is just a freshman.”
One of the big weapons has been Anderson. The senior pitcher has 157 strikeouts in 77 innings this season. In three playoff games, Anderson has thrown 21 innings with two earned runs allowed and 44 strikeouts.
In Game 1, Lindsay Lane needed a strong effort from Anderson. The offense produced just four hits. Shortstop Ben Frazier’s double was the lone extra base hit.
In Game 2, the offense exploded for 10 hits. After falling behind 3-0, Lindsay Lane scored six runs in third. The Lions added nine in the sixth inning.
Trey Perkins drove in three runs. Anderson, Alexander Cook, Bryson Looney and Jones each drove in two runs.
Frazier started on the mound in Game 2. He gave up just one earned run while giving up seven hits, striking out five and walking four.
Because Anderson threw just 101 pitches in the first game, he was available to throw again in the second game. He threw the final inning and struck out two.
