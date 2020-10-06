Lindsay Lane enjoyed its visit to Decatur on Saturday.
The Lions went 5-0 to win the Decatur Heritage tournament.
In pool play, Lindsay Lane (28-9) beat Winston County 25-5, 25-10, Decatur Heritage 25-22, 25-17 and Meek 25-16, 25-16.
The Lions swept Winston County 25-5, 25-10 in the semifinals and knocked off Decatur Heritage in the championship match 21-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Combined stats for the day had Cara Glass with 24 kills and Haley Waltman with 23 kills. Bonnie Cundiff recorded 51 digs. Madelyn Dizon had 64 assists and 28 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.