ATHENS — Tommy Murr scored 22 of his game-high 45 points in the fourth quarter as Lindsay Lane picked up an 81-77 win over Class 4A North Jackson on Thursday.
Lindsay Lane led 30-27 at halftime and 50-47 after three quarters.
Charlie Morrison knocked down eight 3-pointers for the Lions, finishing with 30 points.
Tyrus Jackson led four North Jackson players in double figures with 21 points.
Zekin Ballard had 16 points for the Chiefs, while Brady Cunningham added 14. Samuel Gill scored 13.
--
North Jackson girls 63, Lindsay Lane 47: Audra Putman had a game-high 18 points for Lindsay Lane.
Lindsey Murr scored 14 points and Madelyn Dizon added 10.
Summer Varnum had 13 points for North Jackson, which led 25-22 at the half.
Delana Pierce and Sarah Morgan each had 11 points for the Chiefs, while Alexis Moore added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.