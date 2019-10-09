Lindsay Lane senior Tommy Murr will play basketball at Lipscomb University next season. The 6-foot, 165-pound point guard chose Lipscomb over Samford and Troy. Murr made his announcement on WAFF-48 news Tuesday night.
“I think it is a very unselfish system and culture that I’ll fit in well with,” Murr said. “The people were great, and there was undeniable sense of home while I was there for my visit. It just all felt right.”
Murr averaged 45.1 points per game last season, which was second in the country according to MaxPreps. He scored 39.7 points per game his sophomore season. That was the best scoring average in the nation for players who had played at least 30 games.
The prolific scorer currently sits at third all-time in career points for the Alabama High School Athletic Association. He has 4,210 points for his career. He is 25 points away from taking second place and 346 points away from being the all-time leader in career points.
He was a first-team All-State selection in Class 1A and finalist for Class 1A Player of the Year last season.
Lipscomb, located in Nashville, competes in the Atlantic Sun conference. Former Alabama-Huntsville coach Lennie Acuff took the head coaching job for the Bisons this offseason after spending 23 years with UAH.
Acuff recruited Murr at UAH before moving to Lipscomb on April 24.
“He called me the day he got the job,” Murr said. “He told me I was the first recruit he called, and that I was their guy.”
Murr led Lindsay Lane to an area championship last season. The Lions finished 18-12 and made it to regional semifinals before losing to Spring Garden, which made the final four.
The Lions open up the season with Clements on Nov. 12.
“I’ll be playing stress free and pressure free,” Murr said. “I think there’s a lot that I can accomplish and a lot our team can accomplish.”
