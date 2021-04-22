Freshmen Abby Lindsey and Kylei Russell powered West Morgan to a 6-1 win over Priceville on Wednesday.
Lindsey struck out 10 over seven innings while giving up just two hits, one earned run and walking two. She went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI.
Russell went 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored and one RBI.
West Morgan led 1-0 after two innings before Priceville tied it on a home run from Bentley Black. West Morgan answered with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Claire Reeves has three hits for West Morgan. Jada Gray had two RBIs. Jonie Weems also had a double.
Today, West Morgan (13-18) hosts Hatton and Priceville (21-11-1) travels to Danville. Both games begin at 4:30 p.m.
