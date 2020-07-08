Most local high school basketball coaches are in favor of the addition of a shot clock, but costs remain a hurdle in states like Alabama that have not adopted one.
The buzz surrounding shot clocks recently resounded after Georgia decided to adopt a 30-second shot clock starting with the 2022-2023 season. Georgia became the ninth state to adopt a shot clock at the high school level.
Austin boys basketball coach Major Deacon is one of the coaches that would like to see a shot clock in Alabama.
“It becomes a much more enjoyable game for players and fans,” Deacon said. “I think we should have had one years ago.”
One of the obstacles surrounding a shot clock addition, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, is the cost for schools to install two shot clocks along with the cost of paying an extra official to operate them. While Daktronics — a leading shot clock manufacturer — doesn’t list prices for its shot clocks, it’s estimated that total costs would be $2,000 to $5,000.
“Cost is a concern, but I would hope if the state decides to make it happen then an agreement can be made to make it the same for everyone, including the cost of installation and what that official gets paid to run it if needed,” said Hatton coach Justin Henley, who said he was in favor of a shot clock.
The NFHS recently voted not to mandate a shot clock across the country, with costs being a main concern. It also voted against allowing individual schools to adopt a shot clock under the NFHS, meaning if a team does choose to use a shot clock, it could lose some benefits from the NFHS by not following all of its mandates.
Other coaches believe shot clocks will speed up the game and add another element of strategy. With no shot clock, teams with a lead can hold the ball with multiple minutes left in a game, forcing a team to foul to try and get the ball back.
“Coaches can slow the game down to a turtle’s pace and hold the ball without any penalty,” Decatur boys basketball coach Kori Walker said. “I don’t blame any coach for this approach, but personally, I don’t think that’s how the game should be played.”
Priceville girls basketball coach Terri Nelson agreed with Walker.
“It speeds the offensive game up, making it more exciting for players and fans,” she said. “More importantly, it keeps teams from holding the ball at the end of the game.”
Athens girls basketball coach Eddie Murphree believes that the addition of a shot clock would lead to more bad shots from players.
“I don't think this is the answer to get higher scores,” Murphree said. “Getting higher scores will mean kids become more skilled.”
Other coaches favor the shot clock because it makes the high school game more like to college basketball. The NCAA utilizes a 30-second shot clock. If high school prepares a player for college basketball, some coaches believe a shock clock would help bridge that gap even more.
“It further prepares players for the next level,” Athens boys coach Charles Burkett said. “It also puts pressure on certain systems to speed up the process so fans can enjoy the game more.”
It’s likely that the shot clock issue will be considered again next year when the NFHS discusses possible rule changes for high school basketball.
“I think that is where the state of the game is trending now,” Austin girls basketball coach Bruce Hamilton said.
