Northwest Regional, Wallace State
Here is the schedule for area teams at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Thursday: Austin boys vs. Oak Mountain, 1:30 p.m.; Elkmont girls vs. Carbon Hill, 3 p.m.; Clements boys vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Athens girls vs. Mortimer Jordan, 9 a.m.; Hartselle girls vs. Hazel Green, noon; Tanner girls vs. Sulligent, 3 p.m.; Hatton girls vs. Addison, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Lawrence County girls vs. Pleasant Grove, 9 a.m.
Monday: R.A. Hubbard girls vs. Marion County, noon; R.A. Hubbard boys vs. Pickens County, 1:30 p.m.
---
Northeast Regional, Jacksonville State
Here is the schedule for area teams at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.
Saturday: Priceville boys vs. Handley, 10:30 a.m.; Priceville girls vs. Handley, noon; Decatur Heritage girls vs. Sumiton Christian, 6 p.m.; Decatur Heritage boys vs. Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to all regionals are $10 and must be purchased on Gofan.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.