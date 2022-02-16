D220202 priceville vs danville (copy)
The Priceville boys basketball team, including  William Baker (23), and the school's girls team will play Saturday in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Northwest Regional, Wallace State

Here is the schedule for area teams at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.

Thursday: Austin boys vs. Oak Mountain, 1:30 p.m.; Elkmont girls vs. Carbon Hill, 3 p.m.; Clements boys vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Athens girls vs. Mortimer Jordan, 9 a.m.; Hartselle girls vs. Hazel Green, noon; Tanner girls vs. Sulligent, 3 p.m.; Hatton girls vs. Addison, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Lawrence County girls vs. Pleasant Grove, 9 a.m.

Monday: R.A. Hubbard girls vs. Marion County, noon; R.A. Hubbard boys vs. Pickens County, 1:30 p.m.

---

Northeast Regional, Jacksonville State

Here is the schedule for area teams at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State.

Saturday: Priceville boys vs. Handley, 10:30 a.m.; Priceville girls vs. Handley, noon; Decatur Heritage girls vs. Sumiton Christian, 6 p.m.; Decatur Heritage boys vs. Cornerstone, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to all regionals are $10 and must be purchased on Gofan.co.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

